PUEBLO, Colo. — Tuesday, March 8, 2022 marks one year since a local man was found guilty in the disappearance and murder of missing woman Kelsie Schelling.

On March 8, 2021, Donthe Lucas was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

In a message posted to Facebook, Schelling’s mother, Laura Saxton, described the feeling of semi-justice.

“I still feel like it’s a dream, or maybe more of a nightmare, but we got the verdict we hoped for,” Saxton wrote. “The problem is, we didn’t get Kelsie back, so it was a pretty hollow victory.”

Saxton went on to explain the challenges she has faced since that monumental verdict.

“Yes, I am so very grateful that justice was served. Some families don’t even get that. We didn’t for 8 years. The loss of Kelsie is something I will never ‘get over’.”

You can read Saxton’s full message here.

Despite Lucas’ sentencing, Schelling’s body remains missing. She was last seen on Feb. 4, 2013. She had driven to southside Walmart in Pueblo where she planned to meet Lucas.

She was eight weeks pregnant with Lucas’ child at the time of her disappearance.

Schelling’s family still hopes to recover the body and is always accepting new information and tips. You can submit information via Help Find Kelsie, a website dedicated to providing updates and messages from Schelling’s family and friends.

You can also stay up to date via the Help Find Kelsie Facebook page.