(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The newest addition to the giraffe herd at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo), one-year-old Kay, arrived on Wednesday, April 19.

In an update, CMZoo said Kay was settling in to her new home with confidence and curiosity after traveling to the Pikes Peak Region from Lincoln Children’s Zoo (LCZ) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

CMZoo said Kay’s journey from Nebraska went well, and keepers said she stepped right off the trailer and into the barn as if she were right at home. A keeper from LCZ traveled with her to CMZoo and will stay for a few days to help her new keeper team get to know her.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Because Kay had to be bottle fed as a baby, CMZoo said she is extremely outgoing and comfortable with people, and she has eagerly approached her new keeper team through a protective barrier. She has enthusiastically investigated new spaces and enrichment activities, and CMZoo hopes she will make an “incredible ambassador” for her species.

While Kay completes a routine quarantine period, guests might see her in a back room of the barn or exploring the north giraffe yard near the meerkats in African Rift Valley. Kay is rooming with Msichana, a 20-year-old female giraffe whose calm and cooperative nature makes her a great first friend for Kay, CMZoo said.

Kay can become acquainted with all her new giraffe friends during this time through fencing when they’re in the barn, and CMZoo said all of the giraffes in the herd seem very curious and interested in meeting her.

Ohe, one of the other young giraffes, has been watching Kay from afar, and Wednesday seemed to stop in her tracks and stare at Kay when she first noticed her.

Once Kay clears her quarantine, her care team will introduce her to more members of the herd. Follow CMZoo on their social media to keep up to date on Kay’s adventures, and to find out when you can visit and meet her.