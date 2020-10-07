Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, hosting Colorado Springs roundtable

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo Doug Emhoff, center, husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a military listening session in Papillion, Neb. Emhoff has campaigned for wife Kamala Harris throughout her political career. (Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will be in Colorado Springs Friday for a healthcare roundtable.

Emhoff “will join State Senator Pete Lee and Coloradans to discuss their health care stories in a listening session,” according to a press release. No other details about the event have been released.

Emhoff will arrive in Colorado Thursday, the day after the only vice presidential debate between Harris and Mike Pence.

Thursday evening, Emhoff will join a car rally in Denver with former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is running for U.S. Senate in Colorado; Congresswoman Diana DeGette; Denver Mayor Michael Hancock; and State Representative Leslie Herod.