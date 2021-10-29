K-9 Storm with Colorado Springs Police Department gets body armor donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Storm will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is sponsored by Pam and Ed Quinn of Colorado Springs, and will be embroidered with “Gifted by Ed and Pam Quinn”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, the company has provided over 4,415 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.