COLORADO SPRINGS — Switchbacks Entertainment has announced its first ever Movie Night at Weidner Field with a showing of Jurassic Park.

The first of its kind event will be held at Weidner Field downtown, 111 West Cimarron Street, on Saturday, June 4th. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for kids aged 2-11, kids under 2 get in free. Seating is general admission with access to sit right on the field on a first come, first serve basis.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for pre-event activities, the movie starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, click here to find out more information and to purchase tickets.