COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s informative town hall series has announced four more dates for the month of June.

June’s meetings are focused on residents who live north of Woodmen Road, East of I-25, south of Northgate Road, and west of Powers/Hwy 83, including the following neighborhoods:

Falcon Estates

Briargate

Briargate West

Summerfield

Fairfax

Gatehouse

Pine Creek

Woodmen Heights/Dublin North

Wolf Ranch

Cordera

Kettle Creek

Interquest

The Farm

Northgate

Flying Horse

CSFD pointed out that fires and evacuations can happen anywhere, and referenced the Silver Charm Fire in the Farm neighborhood as evidence that residents can always take advantage of readiness training, regardless of where they live.

The four June meetings will be held Tuesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 16, as well as Tuesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 23.

Meetings will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Rampart high School – 8250 Lexington Drive, Colorado Springs.

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of town throughout the summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.

For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit: www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series. CSFD has also been streaming the Town Hall series on their Facebook page.