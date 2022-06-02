MANITOU SPRINGS — Due to the overwhelming amount of participation in the May 27 – 28 Chipper Days, the city of Manitou Springs said it does not have any more inventory to hold additional tree branches, and must cancel the scheduled Chipper Day on June 4.

If residents are still in need of assistance in disposing of downed branches, the city is still planning to offer solutions. Starting mid-June, the city will be mobilizing a woodchipper to individual neighborhoods to pick up piles of tree branches near the road.

The chipper will be in the following neighborhoods on these dates:

June 15 – Zone 7 – Crystal Hills

June 29 – Zone 4 – Crystal Park Rd to Deer Path

July 6 – Zone 3 – Deer Path to Manitou Pl)

July 20 – Zone 1 – Ruxton

August 3 – Zone 2 – Canon Ave

August 17 – Zone 5 – El Paso

August 31 – Zone 6 – Vias

Click here to view a map of these zones.