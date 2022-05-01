WOODLAND PARK, Colo — A Teller County judge has ordered the Woodland Park School board to comply with Colorado’s open meetings law.

Judge Scott Sells on Friday ordered the school board to honestly and forthrightly list future agenda items about a charter school application to the district. He also barred the commission from rubber-stamping decisions that don’t comply with the law’s notice requirements.

The judge rejected a claim that board members had conducted illegal one-on-one walking quorum meetings. This is the first injunction issued in a lawsuit brought by a parent that centers on three meetings held earlier this year. The school board discussed and voted on a memorandum of understanding with the Merit Academy Charter School.