Judge dismisses ACLU lawsuit against Teller County sheriff

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Teller County’s involvement in a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement program.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit against Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell in June. The suit, which was filed on behalf of six Teller County residents, argued Mikesell was unlawfully using tax money to enforce federal immigration law under an agreement known as 287(g).

Mikesell filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August.

On Tuesday, Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the plaintiffs do not have standing to bring the lawsuit, and have not suffered an injury in fact to a legally protected interest.

This is the second time an ACLU lawsuit against Mikesell has been dismissed in Fourth Judicial District court. The first lawsuit, filed in July 2018, argued the sheriff violated Colorado law by jailing Leonardo Canseco at the request of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even though he was allegedly eligible for release. That lawsuit was dismissed in February 2019.