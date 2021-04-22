Join FOX21 for the Boys & Girls Club 2021 Great Futures Gala

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region’s 2021 Great Futures Gala will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event.

The May 7 celebration will feature live coverage on FOX21 News, and a series of in-person watch parties hosted by community leaders.

The evening will include a celebration of the accomplishments of the Club’s Youth of the Year, as well as highlights from the organization’s 133rd year serving youth in Colorado Springs.

Community leaders will host a series of invitation-only watch parties, with local chefs serving wine and food at each party. There will be a silent auction to raise funds for the club, benefiting youth in our community.

FOX21 will highlight the Boys & Girls Club during Living Local at 9 a.m. and FOX21 News at 5 and 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Sponsorship levels start at $500 and go up to $15,000. Visit bgcppr.org/gala for sponsorship information. To register for the event, visit aesbid.org/ELP/BGCPPR21.