COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday Senator John Hickenlooper toured the Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation following a briefing at the U.S. Space Command Headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base.

Hickenlooper spoke with aerospace and defense leaders to discuss the incomparable expertise and support Colorado’s workforce provides U.S. Space Command.







Hickenlooper was joined by Senator Michael Bennet as well as Representatives Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow at Peterson Space Force Base beforehand, where they were briefed on the Draft Government Accountability Office Report.

After the briefing, they expressed renewed concern over the decision to move Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

While Hickenlooper said he couldn’t discuss the details of the briefing, he stressed that current world events prove the delicacy with which this decision needs to be handled: “The highest priority is our national security, and right now with the invasion of Ukraine we’ve seen, we need all hands on deck.”