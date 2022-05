COLORADO SPRINGS — A virtual diversity career fair, hosted by Hire-X, is geared to help minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities.

The free, virtual job fair, will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Job-seekers will have the opportunity to meet with 25 employers, including Marathon Petroleum, Comcast, Anthem, and many more.

You can register for the job fair at this website.