FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will host a Hiring Our Heroes career event on post this month.

The two-day, U.S. National Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hiring our Heroes Summit is designed to help those who are currently serving, or who have served, re-integrate into the workforce. Participation in the summit is highly encouraged for service members who are within 18 months of separation from the military.

The Hiring our Heroes Summit will begin with a social-networking opportunity at Fort Carson’s HUB on Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be open to community partners, employers, transitioning service members and their spouses.

Then, on Sept. 22, there will be two events. The first will be from 8 a.m. to noon at McMahon Auditorium and will include seminars on several topics related to the career fair. It will include a keynote speaker, industry panels, and transition-related workshops.

The second event will be the Career Fair from 1 – 4 p.m. at the William Reed Special Event Center. More than 85 employers representing government and private businesses, some coming from outside of Colorado, are scheduled to attend the summit.

Click here to register for the summit and get more information.