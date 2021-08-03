Jet-Puffed wants s’more feedback to find 4th ingredient

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– It’s almost the one-hundredth anniversary of the creation of the all-American campfire treat: s’mores.

Marshmallow company Jet-Puffed is looking for your input on a new “official” fourth ingredient. Buddy Valastro of Cake Boss fame will be judging the nominations and will announce the winner via the social media app TikTok.

The heavenly combination of milk chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker has been remixed by families across America who’ve added everything from strawberries to caramel to their s’mores.

To share your perfect four-ingredient s’mores recipe, post your creation to Tiktok between Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 on National S’mores Day using the hashtag #JetPuffedSmourth to win the $10,000 prize, a lifetime supply of Jet-puffed marshmallows and your epic recipe featured on the back of packs in stores across the country.

Competition rules and more information can be found here.