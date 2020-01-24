Jay Cimino inducted into Colorado Business Hall of Fame

DENVER — The Colorado Business Hall of Fame recognizes individuals, past and present, who have made legendary contributions to the state.

President and CEO of Phil Long Automotive Group Jay Cimino was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Cimino is an entrepreneur from Trinidad, Colorado and best known for Phil Long Automotive Group and for founding Mount Carmel Health, Wellness and Community Center.

After holding various positions in Chevrolet and Ford dealerships in Pueblo, CO and Santa Fe, NM, Cimino was hired by Mr. Phillip Long in 1975 as his General Manager and Partner. Cimino earned multiple promotions over the years leading to his long-standing position as President and CEO and owner of Phil Long Dealerships.

His accomplishments include the founding of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service in Colorado Springs and Mt. Carmel Health and Wellness Center in Trinidad, CO, the Phil Long Community Fund which created 15 fantasy playgrounds in partnership with the Denver Broncos’ Charities, being a community resource in times of natural disasters, and a multitude of philanthropic endeavors.

President and CEO Jay Cimino, 84

Phil Long Dealerships consist of 10 brands, 25 locations, and more than 4000 new and pre-owned vehicles, making it the largest privately held dealership in the state.

The dealerships stretch from Denver, Glenwood Springs, Colorado Springs, and Trinidad to Raton, NM. Additionally, Cimino was instrumental in developing the well-known Motor City in Colorado Springs. Motor City is now home to over 50 dealerships.

Cimino’s leadership, vision, and passion for solid business practices has contributed to many prestigious distinctions. Since 1992, the Phil Long Dealerships group continues to be in the top 100 dealers in the nation.