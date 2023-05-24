(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Janet Suthers, First Lady of Colorado Springs, was honored on Wednesday, May 24 with the inaugural Olympic City USA Community Service Award.

Doug Price, Visit COS president and CEO, announced the award during a surprise presentation at a farewell luncheon hosted by Visit COS and the Olympic City USA Task Force.

According to a press release, Suthers has been a champion of the Olympic & Paralympic movement and its values, leading a task force that was integral to the creation and promotion of the Olympic City USA brand in 2015.

Suthers has raised more than $1 million to fund community outreach, youth sports, and brand promotion. The City said her legacy is seen throughout Colorado Springs in visual cues such as the City of Colorado Springs’ logo, the southbound I-25 welcome sign, an airport welcome sign, Team USA street pole banners, and an “Olympians & Paralympians Among Us” sculpture currently being installed at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

She has also fundraised for community programs like Olympic City USA Track & Field Days at elementary schools citywide, and pioneered the free sports initiative that has provided thousands of children with the opportunity to play team sports through the City’s Sports Office.

Courtesy: Dan Oldfield

“I am pleased to present Janet Suthers with the Olympic City USA Community Service Award for her dedication and commitment to Colorado Springs,” said Price. “From the continued development of City for Champions and place-making infrastructure to welcoming several world-class sporting events and providing opportunities for youth to play regardless of their background, Janet’s vision has become a reality as Colorado Springs continues to solidify itself as ‘Olympic City USA’.”

The City said this award will be presented annually at the Visit COS Tourism Awards to community members who make a significant positive impact in the city through service that goes above and beyond.