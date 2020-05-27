Ivywild street closed through summer for bridge replacement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of South Cascade Avenue in the Ivywild neighborhood will be closed through the summer so crews can replace a bridge, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

The road will be closed between Navajo Street and the newly-constructed South Tejon roundabout so crews can replace the bridge over Cheyenne Creek.

The work is expected to be completed in the fall. When it is complete, that portion of Cascade will reopen as a one-way, southbound-only road.

The city said the bridge “has exceeded its design life and is functionally obsolete.”

“Although not structurally deficient, the bridge does not functionally convey motorized or non-motorized traffic,” the city said in a statement. “The roadway and bridge are not wide enough to accommodate the types of vehicles and traffic it’s expected to carry with today’s criteria. The City of Colorado Springs is replacing the bridge, originally built in 1925, with a similar structure (concrete arch) that will be wide enough to accommodate the current functional needs and provide a crossing of Cheyenne Creek for the next 100 years.”

