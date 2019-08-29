Ivywild intersection closed overnight Tuesday for construction

Map provided by the city of Colorado Springs shows the intersection that will be converted to a four-way stop starting Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers in the Ivywild neighborhood will notice changes starting next week, as the city continues to transition a five-point intersection into a roundabout.

Overnight Tuesday, crews will remove the traffic signals at the intersection of South Tejon Street, Cascade Avenue, Ramona Avenue, and Cheyenne Boulevard.

The entire intersection will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. During the closure, crews will remove the existing traffic lights, do underground utility work, and transition the intersection to a four-way stop.

The four-way stop will be in place until the roundabout is completed in early 2020. Cascade Avenue north of the intersection will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project.

>> Tap here for more information about the project.