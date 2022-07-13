COLORADO SPRINGS — An interactive art space is now open in Colorado Springs and it’s the perfect spot for that next selfie.

Selfie Bear Bear is located on North Tejon Street between North Cascade Avenue and East Dale Street near Colorado College downtown.

The space, which opened at the end of June, features more than 20 backgrounds to snap that perfect pic. There are light rings, selfie stands, props – plus great music to enjoy while you “do it for the gram!”

This new modern art experience was created by Erin Spradlin.

“I sort of feel like it’s the next generation of art,” Spradlin said. “You are incorporating yourself into the art and you are using media to kind of share yourself – so I like that concept.”

Selfie Bear Bear is open Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.