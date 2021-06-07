It’s Small Business Week in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This week is 2021 Small Business Week, put together by the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.

This week, educational workshops will be offered to small business owners to help them continue to thrive in the Pikes Peak region.

According to the SBDC, this week is vital to small businesses, who have been hit especially hard this past year.

Through Wednesday, there will be workshops and events for small businesses at the Pinery at the Hill. While those events are sold out, you can still watch them online at pikespeaksbdc.org. The week concludes Thursday with an awards ceremony for small businesses.