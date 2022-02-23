It’s official: Whataburger opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s very first Whataburger is officially open in Colorado Springs.

The Texas-based chain opened its doors Wednesday morning to hungry customers. It marks the first Whataburger store in the state.

The restaurant boasts juicy burgers, chicken sandwiches, melts, desserts, shakes, etc.

You can visit the store at 1310 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs.

Additional Whataburger locations are expected to open later this year at 6140 Dublin Blvd and 5905 Constitution Ave.

Check out Whatburger’s menu here.