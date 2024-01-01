(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The first baby of 2024 born at UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo is a baby girl; she was delivered at 1:48 a.m. on January 1.

The hospital shared that Azeyla River Rose Ortega is the daughter of Marissa Amaro and Rio Ortega of Pueblo. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18.5 inches.

Photo courtesy of UCHealth Parkview Medical Center

This year, the parents of UCHealth Parkview’s first baby of 2024 will be gifted with a

basket filled with a selection of baby goodies from the hospital’s gift shop, according to the hospital.

1,710 babies were born at UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado, in 2023.