COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is hoping the community will join in their efforts for a new safety campaign.

CSPD is launching its “9PM Routine,” which is a nightly reminder for people to make sure everything is locked up and not at more risk for attention from criminals.

The 9PM Routine asks you to:



-Remove valuables from their vehicles & make sure those vehicle doors are locked

-Ensure overhead garage doors are closed and secure

-Lock all exterior doors to your residence

-Turn on exterior lights and activate any alarms or security systems.



CSPD plans to send out a nightly reminded at about 9 p.m. for community members to start the routine.



They’re also asking residents to set a reminder on their smartphone or other device that will remind them to follow the 9PM Routine.