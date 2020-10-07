Investigators identify human remains found in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have identified a man who was found dead near an abandoned mine in remote Saguache County last week.

The man has been identified as Jesus R. Silva, 39. Investigators said he was a recent resident of Mineral County.

Hikers found Silva’s remains Friday near an abandoned mine in the western part of the county, near the Hinsdale County line.

Investigators said Silva’s body may have been in the area for about a year before being discovered. They said while toxicology tests are being conducted, foul play is not suspected in his death.