Investigators ID body found in southern Colorado forest in 1993

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have identified a body that was found on Forest Service land in southern Colorado in 1993, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found at a makeshift campsite on Forest Service land between Woodland Park and Deckers on June 15, 1993. Investigators determined the remains belonged to a 20-year-old woman, but weren’t able to identify her until now.

The sheriff’s office said they looked at the case several times over the years to see if any new investigative tools could help them identify the remains. In July of this year, a cold case detective received information that led to the identification of the remains.

The victim was identified as a woman who had spent most of her life in and around Colorado Springs, and had been reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the woman’s death, and are gathering information from people who may have known her.

