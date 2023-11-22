UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/22/2023 7:54 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Union Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard is closed for one block in all directions following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection of Union and Dublin on a report of a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

The Major Crash Team is responding, and the community is asked to avoid the area. One person is seriously injured in this crash.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

ORIGINAL STORY: Intersection of Union and Dublin closed due to injury crash

WEDNESDAY 11/22/2023 7:07 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard is closed following a serious injury crash.

CSPD said the intersection would likely be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash, CSPD said. Avoid the area and plan alternate routes.