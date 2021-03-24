Intersection of Academy and Maizeland still closed for paving after Friday water main break

Water main break in the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. / FOX21 photojournalist Mike Duran

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A water main that broke at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road Friday has been repaired, but the intersection is still closed so crews can repave the road, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The intersection has been closed since the break happened Friday. While crews were working on repairs Saturday, a piece of asphalt fell on a gas line, rupturing it and causing a gas leak.

Crews finished repairing the water main and gas line on Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. However, the intersection will remain closed until repaving is complete.

The utility said the repaving work could be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.