Intersection near Citadel Mall closing until September for construction

Map provided by the city of Colorado Springs shows the intersection that will be closed for several weeks starting Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An intersection just west of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs will be closed for construction for several weeks starting Monday.

The intersection of Chelton Road and Santa Rosa Street will be closed in all directions for six to eight weeks, according to the city.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Access to the Citadel Mall will be through the entrances off Galley Road and Academy Boulevard. Neighborhood access to the surrounding area will remain open with detour routes clearly marked.

During the closure, crews will be installing underground stormwater infrastructure, replacing traffic signals, making minor traffic realignments, and adding new asphalt, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and pedestrian ramps.