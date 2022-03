COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Inside Out Youth Services’ members are preparing to show support for District 11 LGBTQIA2+ individuals.

The rally will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. It will be located at 1115 N. El Paso Street, Colorado Springs.

Inside Out’s rally comes amid controversy surrounding D11 Board of Education Director Reverand Al Loma and comments made on social media.

