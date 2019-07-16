INSIDE LOOK: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 got a look at the progress of construction on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The exterior of the building is nearly complete, with the interior finishes being the current priority.

The museum is offering an opportunity for the public to leave their mark on the building as part of a community campaign. Their goal is $2.5 million. They’ve already raised $1 million of that.

“We’re giving anyone in the public the opportunity to sponsor one of those diamond-shaped panels,” said Peter Maiurro, chief communications and business affairs officer for the museum. “For a gift of $1,000, we’ll give you the opportunity to digitally inscribe a message or your name on that panel. And you’ll be able to see that recognition in the museum and ultimately on our website as well.”

The money will go to an endowment fund for future improvements and day-to-day operations.

>> Tap here for more information on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.



