Firefighters from across Colorado climb the 2,744 steps of the Manitou Incline in full firefighter gear to honor the victims of 9/11.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple upcoming special events in the Pikes Peak region will impact access to downtown Colorado Springs and the Manitou Incline.

Saturday, Sept. 10 – What If…Festival of Innovation and Imagination

The 11th annual What If… Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The festival is a free event that brings together dozens of innovative experiences. The following road closures will be implemented:

7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tejon Street, between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cascade Avenue, between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street

Vermijo Street, between Sawatch Street and Nevada Avenue

Attendees are encouraged to park in public parking garages. Rates and times for the garages can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/Parking. For more information regarding the event, visit WhatIf-Festival.org.

Sunday, Sept. 11 – Firefighter Incline Climb

On Sept, 11, the Manitou Incline will be closed from 6-9 a.m. for the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb commemorating 9/11.

Sunday, Sept. 11 – 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Memorial Park

On Sept. 11, the City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Military Affairs Council will host the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial in Memorial Park from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This annual event honoring the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will include remarks by Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal, and Colorado Springs Police Chaplain Gene Steinkirchner.

The 4th Infantry Division Brass Quartet will perform along with members of the Honor Guard and the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce. The event will conclude with a wreath laying ceremony and Taps performance.