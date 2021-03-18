Inmates craft projects for Pueblo hospice patients

PUEBLO, Colo. — Inmates in Pueblo are volunteering to give back to individuals in hospice care through a unique project.

They make blankets, quilts, and different kinds of clothing like hats or scarves for Sangre de Cristo Community Care. Women inmates are making the items at the La Vista Correctional Facility, and they include a note sharing their story.

Family members of those who receive one of these special pieces can keep them as mementos to remember their loved ones after passing.

Chelle Firebaugh with the La Vista Correctional Facility said, “It’s a big deal to the offenders. It really is a big deal. They are giving back to someone less fortunate than them, and that’s kind of a hard thing to do, to find someone less fortunate than them, even though they’re responsible; all of that’s true.”

Organizers said you can donate yarn to the correctional facility to help facilitate the projects.