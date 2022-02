EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, Feb. 15, just after 8:00 p.m., a male inmate in the El Paso County Jail died while in custody.

He had been escorted to the medical section for a possible medical issue and became unresponsive. He died, despite life saving measures.

The inmate was been identified as Sean Williams, age 32. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.

This continues to be an active investigation.