(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — An injured soldier was taken to the hospital via Flight For Life from a Fort Carson training area on Monday, May 22.

According to a spokesperson with Fort Carson, the soldier was injured following an “incident” during a training exercise. The incident occurred at a training area near Camp Red Devil, northeast of Penrose, around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Following the incident, the soldier was life-flighted from the training area.

Fort Carson said the incident is under investigation, and said no further information would be provided due to privacy concerns. There was no word on the soldier’s condition as of Monday afternoon.