COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking information about a bank robbery that occurred in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

CSPD received a call for service just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a bank robbery in the 2800 block of Dublin Boulevard, near the intersection of Dublin and North Union Boulevard. Officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded to the scene as well as the CSPD Robbery Unit.

The investigation revealed that an unidentified person entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

CSPD is encouraging anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867), or submit a tip anonymously online here.