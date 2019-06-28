Indoor vaping ban goes into effect July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Indoor vaping will be banned in Colorado as of July 1 after state lawmakers passed a law banning vaping anywhere smoking is already prohibited.

“I feel like it’s only common sense, not smoking inside where people don’t like vaping, because it still carries the nicotine and some people don’t like nicotine,” said Elenna Walker, who said she started vaping about six months ago.

Vapor Source, a vape shop in Fountain, said they are on board with the new law.

“We are about responsible vaping and using good vape etiquette,” said Kiera Hatton Sena, who works in government affiars in southern Colorado. “We would never want someone to blow vape in someone’s face. That’s just wrong,”

Sena said when they first heard about the proposed bill, they went to lawmakers to give their input. They said the bill used the word “smoking,” and had some other changes they wanted made.

“The problems were amended, and now we fully support the bill,” Sena said.

The law now requires shops in Colorado Springs to have signage that states no one under the age of 18 in allowed in the shop. Also, it will increase the distance from public locations that people can vape near, in some situations.

“You can’t be vaping in restaurants,” Sena said. “It’s similar to our existing smoking regulations.”

Colorado lawmakers also hope this helps reduce the number of high schoolers who vape. Colorado high schoolers are found to vape twice as much as the national average.

“I know there is a little data coming in that we are seeing an increase in youth vaping, along with the rest of the country,” Sena said.

Vape shops will have until October 1 to comply with the new laws.