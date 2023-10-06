(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking for a missing indigenous man who went missing near the Chapel Hills Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to the CBI, Samuel Standing Soldier was last seen in the 1500 block of Jamboree Drive, just north of the Chapel Hills Mall around 4 p.m. wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The CBI said Standing Soldier is 29 years old, 5’11” tall and weighing 286 pounds with long black hair worn in a ponytail. He has brown eyes and wears glasses. His tribal affiliation is Lakota.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. If you see him you are urged to contact 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at (719)444-7000.