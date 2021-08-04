Indigenous community resource fair held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Help for Native Americans and Indigenous people in Colorado Springs can be hard to come by, so one group is helping people find the help they need today.

The Haseya Advocate Program helps domestic violence survivors, and Saturday, they were at the Hillside Community Center with the Colorado Springs Indigenous community to tell people about the help they have for education, childcare, help for students, and for Saturday, COVID-19 vaccines.

It comes as the groups work for more recognition for these communities.

Monycka Snowbird with the Haseya Advocate Program said they are working with the city on a land acknowledgment.