FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is increasing patrols at several city parks, particularly Fountain Mesa Park, amid “aggressive activity of juveniles.”

According to a Facebook post, FPD has received reports about juveniles causing issues in parks across the city. With that in mind, FPD announced plans to increase patrols and maintain a visible presence at city parks.

Although FPD did not say what issues had been reported at the parks, several users wrote about their own experiences including older students (mainly from the nearby Janitell Jr. High School) kicking young children off the playground, cursing, blaring music, and staying at the playground late into the evening.

Others reported older children fighting, slashing bike tires, stealing, and drinking.

Distance from Fountain Mesa Park to Janitell Junior High School; image courtesy of Google Maps

FPD urges citizens who use Fountain Mesa Park to be “extra vigilant” and to report any suspicious or criminal activity. You can contact FPD at (719) 390-5555.