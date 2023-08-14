(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) will be conducting increased patrols of I-25 through El Paso County over the weekend to help curb impaired driving.

According to a press release from CSP, in the last five years, State Patrol has investigated more fatal crashes in the month of August in El Paso County than in any other county in Colorado. CSP added that August saw the most fatal crashes investigated by its agency than any other month of the year, and DUI was the leading cause of fatal crashes.

In response to those statistics, CSP said the aim of this weekend operation, which will take place on the evenings of Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, is to encourage safe driving and finding a sober ride, or abstaining from drinking or consuming cannabis if you know you have to drive.

If you believe you have encountered an impaired driver, CSP said you should avoid the driver, pull over safely, and contact CSP at *CSP (*277) or 719-544-2424.

Be prepared to provide the following information: