Incline Fire Day 2: Search on for suspect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews worked through the night to put out the Incline Fire, a 3-5 acre fire on private land near the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs.

As of Thursday night, the fire, which was previously called the Barr Trail Fire, has no containment.

Here’s the latest on the fire.

Pre-evacuations

No mandatory evacuation orders have been issued, but pre-evacuation orders are in place for the 500 to 600 block of Ruxton Avenue, and all of Fairview Avenue.

The Manitou Incline and Barr Trail hiking trails are closed.

Suspect wanted

Late Thursday night, authorities confirmed a suspect is wanted in connection to the fire.

A witness called police after hearing a man yelling, “burn the forest down,” around 4:45 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they are searching for a suspect who is described as a white male, early 40’s, wearing white t-shirt with gray hoodie tied around waist, wearing gray pants, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

We are looking for an Arson suspect in the area of Barr Trail: White male, early 40’s, wearing white t-shirt with gray hoodie tied around waist, wearing gray pants. If seen dial 719-390-5555 or 911 in the event of an emergency. Description and info will be updated as we can. pic.twitter.com/iQ59n3mNot — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 9, 2020

Firefighting efforts

The Colorado Springs Fire Department, Manitou Fire, the Forest Service, El Paso County Wildland Fire, The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Manitou Police, Colorado Springs Police, and other crews are also responding.