(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An event in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Nov. 18 is a celebration of whiskey and each sip benefits programs and services of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

The Peaks & Pours event on Saturday will be held at 114 West Cimarron Street near South Cascade Avenue. General admission tickets are $50 with a designated driver ticket being $30.

Peaks & Pours said the event invites attendees to an enticing world of flavors and festivities and gives them a chance to explore a diverse array of whiskey and spirit samplings from around the world.

The event will feature a bartender competition, a cigar lounge, and local food trucks. Tickets to the event can be purchased online.

For more information about the event, check out Peaks & Pours’ Facebook page.