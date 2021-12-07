COLORADO SPRINGS — Giving back this holiday season is the goal of Shield616, as it teams up with Toys for Tots to collect presents for children in need this December. The Inaugural Santa on Patrol SWAT Toy Drive is going on right now, and donations of new and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, during normal business hours and through December 16, 2021.

Chris Detone, General Manager of Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills says, when he got the call to help out, it was an easy answer. “I mean it’s been a tough year, been a tough couple of years for everybody, so taking these toys out and giving them to the kids, it’s going to put some smiles on their faces and we are happy to do it,” said Detone.

For this toy drive in particular, Shield616 is asking for donations specifically for children and teens, ages 8 to 16-year’s-old. If you’re unable to drop off a toy at Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, you can also donate online to Shield616, here.

On December 19, Shield616 will be delivering the gifts to a neighborhood in need, along with officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department and representatives from Toys for Tots.

That same afternoon, on December 19, the CSPD Gold Hill Division will be hosting its “Holiday on the Hill,” where the community is invited to join Law Enforcement at the Gold Hill Substation from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. for a holiday celebration. Kids can take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus there will be candy bags for children! The Gold Hill Division is located at 955 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.