COLORADO SPRINGS — A team of local kids got a sneak peek at their future high school and took on their teachers in a first-of-its-kind game.

On Friday, 5th graders from Encompass Heights Elementary School took on their teachers and school staff in a long-awaited basketball game. Not only did the winner get bragging rights, but the event also provided an opportunity for kids to build connections with staff and their Pine Creek family.

Students and cheerleaders from Pine Creek High School welcomed the two teams, cheered them on, and watched the two duke it out for the title of champion.







“Yes academics are so important but finding that outreach, finding that team work, and togetherness really helps us in the good times and the bad times,” said Jenny Stark, Principal of Encompass Heights Elementary School. “Knowing when we can count on somebody when we can turn to somebody. And we are teaching our elementary students that we can count on our high school mentors as well.”

The staff did end up winning the game, but it was close. School leaders hope this inaugural game is the start of a new tradition for years to come.