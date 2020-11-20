In-N-Out fans line up outside first Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People have been lined up since early Friday morning in anticipation of the opening of Colorado’s first In-N-Out restaurant in northern Colorado Springs.

The new location opens at 10 a.m. Friday at 1840 Democracy Point, which is at the intersection of Interquest and Voyager parkways.

Another location of the popular family-owned chain is opening at the same time in Aurora. These will be the first two In-N-Out restaurants in Colorado.

A line of cars waits for the opening of Colorado Springs’ first In-N-Out location Friday morning. / Joe Swanson – FOX21 News

Each location has one drive-thru lane and seating for 74 guests, though indoor dining is currently unavailable.

In-N-Out said each location will employ about 80 people, with a starting wage of $14.50 per hour.

California-based In-N-Out also has locations in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Oregon. They’ve announced plants to open at least nine locations in Colorado, mostly in the Denver area.