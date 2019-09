COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, the popular California burger chain got the building permit approved Wednesday for a 19.5 million dollar distribution plant.

You're one step closer to enjoying that Double-Double from In-N-Out Burger here in Colorado Springs. The popular burger chain just permitted its distribution plant for $19.8 Million. The restaurant is expected to come a little bit later. #innoutburger #doubledouble #animalstyle pic.twitter.com/LpqraMfeA0 — Pikes Peak Regional Building (@PPRBD) September 25, 2019

Now this makes In-N-Out one step closer to expanding their foot print in Colorado.

PPRBD said the company has not applied for a permit for the restaurant yet.

In-N-Out made the announcement in late 2017 to put a restaurant in on the north side of Colorado Springs.