Immigration activists protest in downtown Colorado Springs

Lights for Liberty was a national Vigil held on July 12, 2019 to end human concentration camps.

This movement brought individuals out into Colorado Springs downtown streets as well as around the globe to protest against inhuman conditions faced by migrants.

People began arriving at 7 pm and gathered in front of the offices to the El Paso County Sheriff, with signs ready to protest conditions within certain detention centers. At 8 PM they started marching down Tejon to Platte, then over to Nevada and back to Vermijo.

“Now is the time for every person to stand up and say, ‘We will not accept this!’ No more hesitating. No more denial. No more fear. We need to be bold, and loud, and unrelenting. That’s the only way we can stop this,” said Kristin Mink, activist and organizer.

They followed the march with lighting candles and having a moment of silence with others around the nation.