‘I’m a warrior’: 2-year-old who is preparing for third open-heart surgery

COLORADO SPRINGS — February is American Heart Month, and Feb 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) awareness week.

1 in 100 children are born with congenital heart defects. The severity of heart defects ranges from minor to severe.

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a severe type of congenital heart defect. The left side of the heart does not form correctly during pregnancy and affects normal blood flow, according to Children’s Hospital. This specific condition happens to every 2 in 10,000 children, according to Greg Brames, M.D., a Pediatric Cardiologist through the Heart Institute of Children’s Hospital Colorado – Colorado Springs.

“He was essentially born with half a heart, and so the left side of his heart main pumping camber didn’t develop enough to do its job,” said Dr. Brames. “Re-arranging the blood vessels to make that happen takes several surgeries to get to that point.”

“Even though William was born with half a heart, it doesn’t mean that he has half a life,” said William’s mom Nicole.

It usually requires surgery in three stages, comprised of a Norwood procedure, Glenn Shunt procedure, and the Fontan procedure. This spring, William will undergo his third open-heart surgery – the Fontan procedure – at 2 years old. This third surgery will be a huge turning point for the family.

“[You] kind of feel like you’re limping toward that finish line,” said Nicole.

Leading up to the procedure, William’s parents work with him every evening to recite, “I’m brave, I’m strong, I’m a warrior.”

Nicole and Steven say they’ve “felt hope at their very first prenatal appointment when the diagnosis was confirmed,” and this has made all the difference.

“The cardiac nurse who came to the waiting room [at Children’s Colorado Fetal Heart Clinic] to shake our hand, the very first thing she said was ‘Congratulations on your baby boy.’ In that moment when we were so sad and overwhelmed at a sad diagnosis, it was a joy-filled moment. He’s not our son with a heart defect; he was just our sweet boy,” said Nicole.