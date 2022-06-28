COLORADO SPRINGS — Land managers in Colorado Springs are teaming up to raise awareness of the impact of illegally built trails.

Recent mapping efforts in Red Rock Canyon Open Space counted 60 miles of illegal trails, which amounts to double the mileage of legal trails in the park.

The City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, and the USDA Forest Service said the unauthorized building of trails is devastating to public lands, epecially in the Pikes Peak Region, where there is highly errosive soil.

Those entities also say illegal trails are expensive and time-consuming to correct.

Anyone who is caught building an illegal trail can face a fine.