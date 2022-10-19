(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs and iFly, a recently opened indoor skydiving venue, have announced that they will host the U.S. Indoor Skydiving National Championships Nov. 11 – 13.

iFLY Colorado Springs is the newest indoor skydiving facility in the world. Sporting a 60-foot extended glass flight chamber, participants will compete in the most state-of-the-art environment.

The U.S. Championships will serve as the official dynamic and freestyle event qualifier for the World Cup of Indoor Skydiving, taking place at Hurricane Factory in Slovakia in April 2023.

Courtesy: U.S. Indoor Skydiving

The US Indoor Skydiving organization oversees the national championship, which awards competitors the opportunity to compete on the world level. Winners of this year’s national championships will compete for the world titles in Slovakia.